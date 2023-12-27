Beginning in 2024, foreign income earned the year before and imported into Thailand the following year will no longer be exempt from Thai personal income tax. Starting from January 1, 2024, any foreign income (such as salary, interest, dividend, service fee, rental) earned in a previous year and brought into Thailand by a Thai resident (an individual who spends 180 days or more in Thailand during any calendar year) will no longer enjoy exemption form Thai personal income tax.

This significant change is a result of the Thai Revenue Department's reversal of its longstanding policy, outlined in the Departmental Notification No. Por. 161, issued on 15 September 2023.

At present until the end of this year, a Thai resident's foreign income was only subject to Thai personal income tax if the foreign income was brought into Thailand in the same calendar year as it was earned, with income from previous years being exempt. However, beginning in the year 2024, both types of income will be taxable for the Thai personal income tax purpose.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.