ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Revenue Department recently issued Departmental Instruction no. Paw 162/2566 on 20 Nov 2023 to guide the interpretation of the Departmental Instruction no. Paw 161/2566 published earlier regarding the personal income tax on foreign-sourced income.

The Instruction gives guidance that foreign-sourced income earned before 1 Jan 2024 and remitted into Thailand will not be subject to income tax.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.