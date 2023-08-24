Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri Malaysia (LHDN) has revealed that beginning 1 January 2024, the use of revenue stamps (stem hasil) for stamping will be discontinued. All transactions will exclusively take place through LHDN's online platform, the Stamp Assessment and Payment System (STAMPS), utilizing methods like FPX or Bill Payment for submission. (Source: The Star / 21 August 2023)

