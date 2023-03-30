ARTICLE

Ecuador: Extension Of Deadlines For The Filing Of Tax Obligations

By Regulation NAC-DGERCGC23-00000008 issued on March 13, 2023, the General Director of the Internal Revenue Service extended the deadlines for the filing of the following obligations, without generating fines and interest.

Individuals, undivided estates, and entities subject to the general income tax regime may file and pay their income tax return until the following dates:

Taxpayers obliged to file the tax return for the contribution for financing integral cancer care on March 13 and 14 will be able to file the return and make the payment until March 28, 2023.

Taxpayers subject to the RIMPE regime, whose ninth digit of the RUC is 1, 2, 5, 8 and 9, may file and pay Income Tax according to the following schedule:

