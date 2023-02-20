The progressive tax rate, which was supposed to re-enter into force on January 1st 2023, has been postponed.

The Parliament of North Macedonia adopted the amendments to the Law on Personal Income Tax, according to which, from January 1, 2023, the application of the flat tax of 10% continues to apply, i.e. the progressive taxation is postponed for another year and the taxation of interest on savings is postponed until North Macedonia's entry into the EU.

The progressive taxation, which was supposed to be applied as of 1st January 2023, was previously postponed for a period of three years, as reported here.

The proposed modifications and amendments to the Personal Income Tax Law, adopted by the Parliament, are stated by the current government to aim towards a fair, efficient, transparent, and modern tax system, all to the end of attaining accelerated, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, as pointed out by the Minister of Finance, Fatmir Besimi.

