On 4 October 2022, the EU Finance Ministers decided to add Anguilla, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. The update of the list is an important step as it directly impacts the scope of application of three different Luxembourg tax measures:

the measure denying the corporate income tax deduction of interest and royalty expenses due to entities located in non-cooperative tax jurisdictions

due to entities located in non-cooperative tax jurisdictions the requirement to disclose transactions with entities located in non-cooperative jurisdictions

the mandatory disclosure rules applicable to certain cross-border arrangements (DAC6)

