Ecuador:
Extension Of Deadlines To Comply With Tax Obligations
12 July 2022
CorralRosales
Through Regulation NAC-DGERCGC22-00000033 issued by the General
Director of the Internal Revenue Service, the deadlines for
complying with the tax obligations related to VAT, excise tax (ICE)
and income tax were extended to those taxpayers with domicile in
the provinces of Chimborazo, Tungurahua, Cotopaxi, Pichincha,
Pastaza, Azuay, Imbabura, Sucumbíos and Orellana.
- Taxpayers qualified as special taxpayers may file the VAT,
excise tax and income tax withholding forms corresponding to the
period of June 2022 and make the applicable payment until July 28,
2022.
- Taxpayers that are not qualified as special taxpayers may file
the VAT, excise tax and income tax withholding forms corresponding
to the period of June 2022 and the first semester of 2022 (as
applicable), within the following deadlines:
- Subjects obliged to file the Tax Compliance Report
(ICT) corresponding to fiscal year 2021, may do so according to the
following calendar:
