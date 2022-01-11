ARTICLE

Turks and Caicos Islands: Webinar: Financial Services And Tourism Investment Opportunities In The Turks And Caicos Islands

With less than 40,000 inhabitants, the Turks and Caicos Islands may be one of the Caribbean's smallest territories, but it certainly punches above its weight. Boasting spectacular coral reefs, luxurious hotels and exotic wildlife, the islands have gained a well-deserved reputation among UHNWIs as something of a hidden gem and a wealth of untapped investment opportunities to be seized.

The webinar will focus on The Turks and Caicos Islands as an investment destination – Focus on project (tourism) financing, expansion of financial services sector, the TCI as a good location to base regional offices and personal domicile – targeting US and Canadian family offices, investment advisors; etc.

