Turkmenistan is preparing the third report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).

The preparation of the draft document was discussed by the members of the Working Group of the Interdepartmental Commission on the implementation of Turkmenistan's international obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law. International expert Tomas Baranovas also participated in the discussions.

The meeting was organized as part of the project "Assistance in the implementation of the National Action Plan of Turkmenistan in the field of human rights for 2021-2025", which is being implemented jointly with the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan.

The expert held a separate meeting with representatives of civil society organizations to ensure their active participation in the development of this report.

The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, adopted in 1966, together with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966), constitute the International Bill of Human Rights.

The pact entered into force in 1976.

More