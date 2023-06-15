Lately, global-level issues and the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that indicate the goals for solving these issues have been drawing more attention. At Anderson Mori & Tomotsune, we as legal professionals continue to look for ways to contribute to achieving these SDGs. Our lawyers have developed a wealth of SDG-related expertise in their respective fields and have put these resources at the disposal of our clients, helping them find best practice-based solutions to the many legal issues that attach to sustainable development.

In this special feature, we introduce some of the activities that have allowed our lawyers not only to commit our Firm to the UN's SDGs, but also to position our Firm as a leader in the field of sustainability law.

For the sixth conversation in this feature series, we conduct an interview with Ryusuke Tanaka, Programme Officer at the ILO Office for Japan.

*Date of the interview: April 19, 2022, conducted online.

Feature #6 : Thinking through the Subject of Decent Work with Mr. Tanaka of the International Labour Organization ("ILO")

(Interview with Ryusuke Tanaka at ILO Office for Japan, conducted by Yukiko Imazu, Partner at AMT, and Ai Nishiuchi, Associate at AMT)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.