The 2023 edition of Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific reviewed some of our more interesting work over the past year as reproduced below. We express our gratitude to our clients, solicitors, and partners for sharing their feedback on our services, and we are committed to continuous improvement in pushing the frontiers of litigation.

AmerBON, Advocates is renowned for its civil and human rights, and criminal litigation practices. In particular, its specialist business and human rights (BHR) team has been advocating with the Malaysian government to formulate national action plans on BHR. The firm is also experienced in handling advocacy on a wide range of other legal issues, from international law and constitutional and administrative law to commercial and corporate disputes, and construction and land claims. Last year, the team was engaged in various contentious matters involving corporate fraud, white-collar crimes and anti-money laundering prosecutions. Its criminal law set has been busy defending clients in high-profile, high-stakes criminal prosecutions. For example, the team counselled the state of Sabah's former Chief Minister and won him an acquittal last June of nearly 50 corruption and money-laundering charges. The firm spends nearly 40% of its time and income on pro bono work in public interest cases.

Co-founders and partners Amer Hamzah and Edmund Bon are leading and respected figures in the market, particularly for criminal law and human rights law, respectively.

In commercial and transactions, the firm is representing Mantab Marine Resources in a contract dispute against Malayan Energistik Solutions. The contract involves extraction of marine sand, with matters relating to vessels and maritime licences. In another case, the firm is representing Suruhanjaya Perkhidmatan Air Negara, the national water commission of Malaysia, in filing a suit against development companies including TSR Ocean Park and Dutamas Permai for outstanding sums to the Sewerage Capital Contribution Fund.

In the white-collar crime space, the firm has been representing Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Azeez bin Abdul Rahim (Azeez) at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court in defending several charges, including three offences under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (MACCA), and nine offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. The total sum involved is around $32.5 million.

Another ongoing white-collar crime highlight sees the firm representing an individual who was charged under section 18 of MACCA for allegedly misappropriating funds and deceiving the principal.

Recent publishable clients of the firm include Bestinet, Infthira, and United Nations Development Programme.

"They provide quality legal services based upon extensive research and well-drafted legal arguments." – Construction

"Well-thought-out litigation strategy, and effective trial work." – Real estate

"AmerBON, Advocates identified the scope and details of court action that can be taken accurately. The team also prepared comprehensive statements and supporting bundles of documents. They also showed deep understanding of the legal documents pertaining to the various aspects that would affect the case. The team was attentive in court and was able to counter the defendant's lawyers where they had tried to mislead the witnesses and clarify that with the judge. They were able to question the defendant logically and effectively showing and proving their misdeeds." – White-collar crime

"Demonstrated in-depth knowledge of the law. He is a skillful advocate."

"Excellent cross-examination of witnesses and overall strategic thinker."

Benchmark Litigation also ranked AmerBON as "Highly Recommended" under the category of White Collar Crime, and "Notable" under Commercial and Transactions.

