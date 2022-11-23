Qatar has carved a reputation for punching above its weight. The World Cup, which kicked off this weekend, has brought with it an unprecedented level of international scrutiny. The question yet to be answered is whether the tournament will prove a catalyst enabling Qatar to carve an identity beyond that of an exceedingly wealthy energy supplier and prolific spender on the international stage. With the focus of regional and international attention firmly on Qatar has the oil-rich sheikhdom bitten off more than it can chew?

NEVER A TEAM PLAYER

When Qatar was controversially awarded the World Cup – its climate and human rights record at odds with a global sporting spectacle – the event was billed as a triumph for a new forward-looking Islamic Gulf. Alongside the museums showcasing Islamic art and culture, an initiative spearheaded by Sheikha Mozah, the mother of current Emir Tamin bin Hamad, the World Cup was viewed as part of this wider effort to redefine Qatar's identity.

However, instead of heralding a new era of regional unity the years since have entrenched pre-existing divisions within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) culminating in the 2017 embargo of Qatar which lasted three years and laid bare the elusive dream of Gulf political and economic union.

The signs of friction between Qatar and its strategically more powerful neighbours Saudi Arabia and the UAE have long been apparent. Saudi Arabia has watched with increasing levels of discomfort as Doha positioned itself as a sanctuary for political dissidents and in particular leading figures within the Islamic Brotherhood. A particular bone of contention was Egypt as Qatar, alongside Turkey, extended political and financial support to the Muslim Brotherhood under Mohammed Morsi. Having forged its legitimacy on its Islamic credentials, Saudi Arabia was loath to tolerate the emergence of a populist Islamist movement that posed an existential threat to the House of Saud. With the Qatari sponsored Al Jazeera news channel providing an outlet to a new generation with the technical savvy to pose a direct threat to the old guard many within the Saudi leadership considered Qatar to have crossed a red line. The collapse of the Morsi government was orchestrated in no small measure by Saudi Arabia's support for Egyptian military strongman Abdel Fateh al Sisi.

CONCLUSION – MONEY TALKS

Against this turbulent regional backdrop Qatar's eye-wateringly cash-rich sovereign wealth fund – with assets estimated in excess of $100 billion, continued its acquisition of strategic and trophy assets. From Harrods and Valentino to Barclays and the Shard Qatar's financial influence is glaringly apparent. Furthermore, the west's energy reliance on Qatar has intensified in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This perhaps explains why western capitals have at best paid lip-service to Qatar's human rights record – the breakneck speed at which Qatar's World Cup dream has been achieved has at a high cost to the migrant labourers working in often squalid and unsafe conditions.

Furthermore, it was announced that western nations will not wear the OneLove armband at the tournament in support of the LBGT community – although this was ostensibly to avoid FIFA sanctions western governments will be breathing a sigh of relief. Qatar remains an indispensable ally. The hang-over from the World cup will be intense but money and energy resources will ensure that Qatar weathers the storm.

