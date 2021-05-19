ARTICLE

Moldova: In 2020, The ECHR Ordered Moldova To Pay More Than 1.9 Million Euros In 28 Cases It Lost In Court

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This was reported by the Association of Lawyers for Human Rights, noting that in general, with regard to Moldova in 2020, the European Court of Human Rights issued 32 decisions (54 in 2019), while 28 decisions found at least one violation of the Convention by RM.

In two cases, no violations of the Convention were established in relation to Moldova, and in two cases, the responsibility of Russia was established. The total amount of damage that the Moldovan government was obliged to pay to the applicants is 1 million 971 thousand 045 euros, which is almost 4 times more than in the previous year (508 465 euros in 2019).

Originally published 15 February 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.