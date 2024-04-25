This eBook offers an overview of some of the key considerations for global HR teams as they manage employees around the world.

To compete successfully in diverse markets, international firms have to manage people locally, reflecting local culture, local labour markets and the needs of local business units.

However it's unrealistic for most multinationals to have an HR presence in every country in which they operate. Many firms will have several satellite offices employing just a handful of people – meaning not enough local workforce or revenue to justify hiring a local HR professional.

Download your complimentary copy to discover:

why employee onboarding is critical to talent management strategy

the importance of supporting employees in-country

examples of global variations in workplace laws and customs.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.