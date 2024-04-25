Netherlands:
HR Administration: Connecting Global Workforces
25 April 2024
TMF Group BV
This eBook offers an overview of some of the key
considerations for global HR teams as they manage employees around
the world.
To compete successfully in diverse markets, international firms
have to manage people locally, reflecting local culture, local
labour markets and the needs of local business units.
However it's unrealistic for most multinationals to have an
HR presence in every country in which they operate. Many firms will
have several satellite offices employing just a handful of people
– meaning not enough local workforce or revenue to justify
hiring a local HR professional.
Download your complimentary copy to discover:
- why employee onboarding is critical to talent management
strategy
- the importance of supporting employees in-country
- examples of global variations in workplace laws and
customs.
