Proper shift management helps organizations plan and set employee hours, determine appropriate shift lengths, and communicate scheduling policies. All of these processes can directly affect cost savings, employee satisfaction, and future growth – for better or worse.

Leaders in human resources (HR) can use these four tips to help strengthen their approach to shift management.

1. Strategic shift management can lead to cost savings.

Operational efficiency is key for reducing unnecessary spending. When developing shift policies and procedures, HR leaders can apply strategies that keep costs low.

Steps to get started:

Forecast demand ahead of time. Use historical data to determine the busiest and slowest times of year and staff accordingly. This can help reduce overstaffing during slow periods and minimize overtime pay during peak periods.

Investing in a software solution might seem counterintuitive to cost savings but can be a worthwhile investment in the long run. Certain platforms use automation tools to streamline HR processes that reduce redundancy, the risk of human error, and employee frustrations – all of which can lower operational costs.

2. Well-managed and accommodating shift policies can create happier, more productive employees.

Work-life balance matters. Offering your employees flexible scheduling options that consider their personal needs (e.g., childcare, familial responsibilities, home life, and more) can improve happiness, lower stress, and enhance overall well-being for your staff.

Steps to get started:

Align shifts to match employees' preferred hours . Create a routine survey to determine when your employees feel they are most productive, which shifts they would prefer to work, and any other accompanying details that can help shape your scheduling. Advocate for employee involvement in this process.

Transparency is important for building and maintaining employee trust. Make sure your shift policies are written in a clear and easy to digest manner and be sure this documentation is available to employees at all times.

3. Software support can reduce workload and improve processes.

HR leaders have a lot to juggle. A software solution built for shift management can provide a bird's-eye view of your entire operation, handle time-consuming tasks, and create clear communication channels on your behalf so you can focus on making key decisions faster.

Steps to get started:

Apply automation tools. Shift managers must consider a multitude of factors, and manually outlining and acting on those demands can be time consuming and inefficient. An effective HR platform solution can automate and send employee surveys, policy changes, shift allocations, and more that save time and increase efficiency.

Use data to support decision-making. HR software can monitor key performance indicators, shift occurrences and trends, employee leave, and other data points to help inform shift management policies and difficult decision-making.

4. Effective shift management can help with succession planning.

A keen eye on shift production levels can help HR leaders make thoughtful recommendations to management about employee opportunities and potential promotions.

Steps to get started:

Use performance metrics to determine employee peak performance hours. Doing good work can strengthen employee ownership and create a sense of personal pride while on the job. Look at your top performing shifts to see which employees were working and when their shifts occurred. Use this information to acknowledge hard work and help determine shift allocations.

Communicate consistently with management on employee performance. Set a routine meeting with management to discuss organizational needs and employee output. This transparency will help leadership match future opportunities with the right employees.

Transform your shift management approach with Crowe and NetSuite

As a leader in HR, your shift management processes impact the talent you attract, how well they are able to perform, and the ways your organization can continue to grow.

Our goal at Crowe is to provide guidance and technology support customized to your business goals, starting with shift management.

As a NetSuite Business Partner, Crowe knows the platform inside and out. We developed Crowe HR Optimizer for NetSuite to utilize this powerful technology and help transform your HR operations.

Crowe HR Optimizer for NetSuite is a powerful, customizable platform solution built to support HR leaders through intelligent automations, process enhancements, centralized dashboards, and more. Our Crowe specialists and custom NetSuite solution can help you define processes that support your business as you grow.

Interested in learning more about Crowe HR Optimizer for NetSuite?

Schedule a demo today and let us show you how this platform solution can help you optimize your approach to shift management.

