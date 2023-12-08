International assignments pose both opportunities and risks for employers. Premature termination can lead to significant financial burdens. But why do overseas assignments often fail, and how can qualify HR professionals take preventive action? Here is a comprehensive overview.

The reasons for the premature termination of assignments are diverse, ranging from illnesses and cultural issues to family challenges, civil wars, or natural disasters. Numerous studies confirm that intercultural team difficulties, expatriate adjustment problems, and challenges in the adaptation of family members are the primary causes of assignment terminations.

To actively counter these risks, careful personnel selection is crucial. In addition to professional qualifications, employees should bring general openness, commitment to overseas assignments, and intercultural interest. Employers should also consider the family situation of employees and the career prospects of their dependents in the host country from the outset.

Thorough preparation for an assignment is crucial. Time pressure should be avoided, and instead, thorough preparations are essential. This includes investments in intercultural training, networking with expatriates already on-site, and the possibility of Look-And-See-Trips for the entire family.

Health risks should not be neglected. The health preparation of travellers requires sufficient time, with certain country-specific risks being minimized through vaccinations and, if necessary, occupational health examinations.

In addition to individual risks, external influences such as natural disasters, crime, political crises, or wars play a role. Although these factors are often challenging to influence, a detailed examination of the situation in the host country and at the assignment location is essential. A risk assessment should consider current crime rates, specific health hazards, and unrest.

The responsibility for the protection of assigned employees extends throughout the entire assignment period. Employers should continuously monitor the situation at the assignment location to react promptly to changes.

In the event of premature termination, costs depend on various factors, including industry, position, salary of the assignees, and previous investments. These may include repatriation and relocation costs, medical repatriations, costs for lost household goods, and temporary accommodation in the home country. Addressing these costs in assignment agreements and obtaining relevant insurance coverage can prove beneficial.

Conclusion: Even in unlikely scenarios, employers should be prepared for a potential termination of assignments. Thorough consideration of all risks not only ensures optimal protection of employees abroad, but also prevents significant financial losses and damage to the company's reputation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.