With the increased focus on work life integration, Mannish Ajodah and Bilshan Nursimulu invited Jennifer Barbaray (Head of Business Development at Great Place to Work), Meenakshee Kuntz (Managing Director of The Good Shop and Founder of Ezer Hadros) and Sarvesh Dussoye (Psychologist and Founder of Forward Psychology) to discuss whether employer and particularly human resources departments can develop realistically sustainable work place conditions for their employees. Amongst other topics, the panel debated working time autonomy, managing mental health, social inclusion, and changes in renumeration structure.

