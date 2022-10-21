self

We've just launched a tool to enable HR professionals to quickly check whether they have covered each area of compliance that they need to. It's quick and easy to use and at the end you can download a report of the findings. Our lawyers explain more.

Discover our healthchecker tool here.

If you'd like to contact Hannah Price, click here for her details, to contact Markus Janko, click here for his details. Our host, Deborah Ishihara, can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.