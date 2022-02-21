At some point, Covid-19 will be behind us. We're not there yet, but our preparations for a post-Covid world need to start now if our businesses are to find ways to survive and thrive.

How will the world of work will look, what will remain in place from this era and what will recede into the past? And crucially, what steps should we take to meet the challenges we face now and those we predict we'll face in future? Now, at the start of 2022, the green shoots of some measure of recovery are just visible, but the demands are great.

How to meet them is the next frontier. We take a look in our major new Report on Building a resilient HR practice.

Building a resilient HR practice

In this report, we examine what's just happened and how Covid has impacted workplaces worldwide and then take a look at how businesses might react to the new normal. We look at flexible working, protecting your employees' mental resilience, how to protect the boundaries of your business with solid cyber security policies and practices and how you can ensure your employees develop the skills they need, not just for now, but for the coming years. And finally, how to protect the reputation of your business in this interconnected world.

