INTRODUCTION

The way we do business is rapidly changing, from technology, customer demands, competitive market conditions to employee preferences. There may be countless reasons a business might rebrand. Key deciders may be repositioning, merger or acquisition, outdated corporate image, and internationalization. Therefore any business which is rebranding needs to have a focused and strategic leadership taking bold decisions to be more competitive and agile.

Since people are the driving force of change and will be the change drivers I have listed five (5) areas of top priorities for HR to implement and support the rebranding process.

BUILD TALENT STRATEGY

Redevelop people plans and strategies from an overall business strategy. HR strategy sets the direction for all the key areas of HR, including workforce planning, resourcing, performance management, people development as well as compensation. Key decision parameters for strategy development include questions; which new capabilities must be built? What new technologies can we leverage on to have robust systems for our employees? Is this is a business with aggressive growth ambition? Design growth strategy and determine whether the growth will be organic or inorganic? Is the organization building their own talent or buying talent. Design reward systems that support wellbeing, flexible working options, and have overall, engagement and retention of employees, at the heart of the system. Therefore design performance management system and consider ways to increase retention and productivity.

CREATE A HIGH PERFORMANCE CULTURE

Set up reporting structures to create a more efficient and agile business which enables Departmental heads to manage their employees better. Providing them the authority, skills and tools they need to be able to effectively manage high performing teams and create customer organization to enhance customer experience. Through performance management there will be more collaboration among team and team mates to develop the right tune for cultural shift. Imbibe company values into performance management systems which would shape employee behaviours and create a positive work culture.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

As part of HR strategy, compensation and benefits systems must be designed to align performance with how business reward its employees in order to drive employee retention and performance. The business needs to review employee policy on reward; looking at pay scales, employee benefits and welfare structure. Career growth is key so initiate succession planning and talent reviews to identify strengths of individual employees, high fliers and also support employees who are struggling in their roles. Be intentional about growing internal talent.Look at market competitiveness of the employee value proposition (EVP).

DIGITISATION

Lean on robust technology and software to capture data in order to extend targeted support quickly for employees to have the freedom to concentrate on their core job. Use Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) for all employee processes and transactions. HR software like Sage, Workday, Paycor, Breezy, SAP and Bamboo HR provide great services, right from hiring through to exit, managing the entire employee life cycle. The business can also use technology to support business operations and offer convenience to customers. Use HRIS to conduct assessment to identify gaps and strengths for further development through our Learning &Development. There are a lot Learning Management System (LMS) software where employees can access learning programs online. LMS can be used to also develop technical competence as well as leadership capabilities.

CUMMUNICATION

Providing timely communication and transparency in business operations, feedback and engaging employees constantly are important to grow employees' trust in the business. Use townhall meetings and technology to update employees on full business decision and outcomes which affect employees in order to create a feeling of belonging. Use effective communication tools and listen more to feedback from teams and work on them. Are your internal customer/employees happy? Conduct employee surveys to understand motivation levels and identify what will increase retention.

In conclusion, rebranding any business usually have people repercussions so ensure the focus strengthens people processes, systems and structures. Through these five HR areas any organization can become a winning organization and a market leader.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.