Licenses to operate hotels in Ghana are issued by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the Tourism Act, 2011 (Act 817). The below entails the process to obtain a hotel license in Ghana:

You have to obtain the application forms from the GTA.

In your application, you must include a business plan with details of the hotel's location, size, number of rooms, and proposed services.

You must provide proof of ownership or a lease agreement for the hotel property.

The proposed hotel must meet minimum standards of safety and hygiene.

If the GTA is satisfied with your application, a license will be issued subject to regular quality assurance inspections and subject to the payment of the required.

