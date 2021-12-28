As part of its plan to ensure sufficient accommodations are available to visiting fans attending the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar Tourism issued regulations regarding the operation of holiday homes owned by individuals. The regulations set out the licencing and classification process for holidays homes to ensure safety and standardisation practices are applied equally.



Owners of holiday homes seeking to rent out their properties on a short-term basis must apply for a license and adhere to certain requirements relating to quality standards, health and safety, accessibility, and environmental sustainability. An application for a license may be made online through the e-services portal.



Holiday homes introduce yet another accommodation option in addition to existing hospitality options including hotels, cruise ships, and luxury campsites. It is anticipated that frequent inspections of holiday homes will be conducted by Qatar Tourism to ensure standards are maintained.

Originally published September 28, 2021 .

