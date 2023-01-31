ARTICLE

Key Points

Hong Kong officially launched the Top Talent Pass Scheme intended to attract highly skilled global talent

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong officially launched the Top Talent Pass Scheme on 28 December 2022. The scheme will permit a maximum stay of 24 months. During this period, the holder will be permitted to work in Hong Kong, change employers, or establish a business in Hong Kong. A three-year extension will be permitted for applicants who continue to meet the conditions of the scheme.

Eligible applicants can apply under one of the following categories:

Category A: have an annual income of HK$2.5 million or more (or its equivalent in a foreign currency).

Category B: Hold a graduate degree from one of the world's top 100 universities within the past five years and have less than three years of work experience.

Hold a graduate degree from one of the within the past five years and have less than three years of work experience. Category C: Hold a graduate degree issued from one of the world's top 100 universities within the past five years and hold less than three years of work experience, subject to an annual quota of 10,000. Eligible applicants under this category cannot have obtained an undergraduate degree from a program in Hong Kong.

Eligible applicants under the scheme will be permitted to submit dependent visas that will permit eligible family members to live, study or work in Hong Kong. The scheme is intended for nationals from all countries except Afghanistan, Cuba, Laos, North Korea, Vietnam and Nepal.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong officially launched a new work scheme for foreign nationals meeting certain income or educational background requirements. These measures are a part of Hong Kong's efforts to attract high-potential talent from around the world.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 27 january 2023

