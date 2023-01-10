Key Points

Hong Kong launched an online platform for foreign nationals to gain insight into eligibility requirements and measures to apply for work permissions

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong launched an electronic services platform that will allow highly skilled workers across the world to obtain information on various talent admission schemes and submit applications more easily.

Through the platform, users will be able to use the tool to obtain information on eligibility. From there, applicants will be permitted to immediately proceed to the Immigration Department's e-Visa platform to submit an application online. The visa can also be collected online once approved.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong introduced a new online platform for predicting eligibility for work permit schemes in Hong Kong. According to the update, Hong Kong aims to attract talent from all over the world more proactively. The authorities of Hong Kong plan to admit at least 35,000 foreign nationals under various talent admission schemes over the next two years.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 January 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.