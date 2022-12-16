ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Hong Kong extended eligibility periods for non-permanent residents to enter the region with expired immigration permissions

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong extended the facilitation measures that allow eligible non-permanent residents currently residing outside of Hong Kong to apply for an extension of stay if they are unable to return to Hong Kong to renew expiring permissions. As a result, extensions will apply until 30 June 2023. Extensions are available to foreign nationals under one of the nine different immigration schemes.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong extended permission of stay measures for eligible foreign nationals currently residing outside Hong Kong or who are unable to enter Hong Kong. According to the authorities, the extension will grant foreign nationals more time to travel to Hong Kong. Originally, the extension was set to expire on 31 December 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.