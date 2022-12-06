Key Points
- Hong Kong will extend measures to allow foreign nationals to complete all visa application types online
Overview
The authorities of Hong Kong announced that electronic service for visa applications will be extended for all visa application types. This will include the following:
- Visas/entry permits for visitors
- Employment visas
- Investment visas
- Training visas
- Residence and study visas
The electronic service allows foreign nationals to complete the entire application submission process online, including making payments and collecting visas and entry permits. For additional information on how to use the service, check here.
What are the Changes?
The authorities of Hong Kong temporarily extended the option to submit all immigration document types online. According to the announcement, these measures will reduce the need for in-person appointments and better protect public health.
Looking Ahead
These measures will no longer apply once the authorities of Hong Kong lift the extension. Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 2 December 2022
