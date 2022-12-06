ARTICLE

Key Points

Hong Kong will extend measures to allow foreign nationals to complete all visa application types online

Overview

The authorities of Hong Kong announced that electronic service for visa applications will be extended for all visa application types. This will include the following:

Visas/entry permits for visitors

Employment visas

Investment visas

Training visas

Residence and study visas

The electronic service allows foreign nationals to complete the entire application submission process online, including making payments and collecting visas and entry permits. For additional information on how to use the service, check here .

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Hong Kong temporarily extended the option to submit all immigration document types online. According to the announcement, these measures will reduce the need for in-person appointments and better protect public health.

Looking Ahead

These measures will no longer apply once the authorities of Hong Kong lift the extension. Continue to check the authorities of Hong Kong's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 2 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.