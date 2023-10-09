Other Author Sara Troughton, Professional Support Lawyer (Litigation)
The Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal (SFAT) has affirmed the decision of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to sanction a former managing director (MD) of a financial institution who put himself in a position of conflict in respect of two transactions for which the financial institution was mandated. The MD has been banned from re-entering the industry for two years for breaching the Code of Conduct for Persons Licensed by or Registered with the SFC (Code). Please see the SFAT's reasons here.
The two transactions related to a pre-IPO investment involving HK$500 million and a sale of shares involving HK$1.15 billion. In both transactions, the MD acted as project sponsor and team leader. The SFAT found that the MD, especially in light of his seniority, had fallen far short of the standards required of a project sponsor because he had intentionally (as opposed to recklessly or negligently) acted against the interest of his employer and its clients by being involved in the business of the counterparties. By doing so he had put the financial institution at regulatory and reputational risk. In particular, the MD had:
- failed to disclose his personal and familial connection with a counterparty to his employer (this was also a breach of the employer's policies and guidelines);
- repeatedly assisted a counterparty in drafting documents to intentionally secure advantage for them in negotiations;
- provided assistance to counterparties through private email conversations, not involving any other deal team members; and
- on numerous occasions acted in a conflict of interest by deliberately passing on confidential information to counterparties, against the interest of the financial institution's clients.
The SFC said it is pleased that the SFAT has affirmed its decision to sanction the MD, and that this decision is a clear message to the market that it is a "fundamental duty of licensed persons to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure that clients are treated fairly in carrying out their business activities".
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.