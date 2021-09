ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Senior Associate Ashima Sood speaks about the security for costs regime, including the factors considered by Hong Kong Courts when making the order and fixing the amount of security to cover the defendant's costs in defending the proceedings if the plaintiff is ultimately unsuccessful.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.