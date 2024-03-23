ARTICLE

Good news for those seeking design protection in Hong Kong with the announcement from the Intellectual Property Department of the Government of Hong Kong SAR (HKIPD) that official design fees have been reduced, effective from 1 March 2024.

Design registration and post-registration official fees have been substantially reduced by up to 70%.

The fee reductions underpin a Hong Kong Special Administration Region of China Government policy to promote intellectual property trading, according to the Chief Executive's 2023 Policy Address

HKIPD Encourages electronic filing

To encourage electronic filing of design registrations, a larger reduction of 70% is offered for electronic filling compared with paper filing, which at 60% still represents a substantial drop.

As a result, 25% of filing fees can be saved by electronic filing (~USD30 for one design) as compared with paper filing (~USD40 for one deisgn).

Design Registry services with fee reductions

Further to the filing fee reductions, the changes also include fee reductions from between 20% to 60% for a range of other design services, including:

advertising fees for design registrations

renewals

other services such as amendments, time extensions, certified copies, etc.

