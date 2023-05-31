Hong Kong:
Brand Protection In Hong Kong
Adelaide Yu and Nick Redfearn have written a piece for New Law Journal with tips on brand protection
in Hong Kong.
Counterfeits are booming in Hong Kong, as criminals find it
easier to sell fake items online. Brands can protect themselves
through working with an IP professional to set up Customs Recordals
and trade marks, and by using digital tools to weed out
counterfeiters. Hong Kong SAR's economy is finally starting to
bounce back, as several years of strict COVID-19 restrictions have
finally been eased. Now it is in a position to grow its economy
again, but this positive growth has been accompanied by a less
positive consequence—a boom in counterfeiting...
Read the full article here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
