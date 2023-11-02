As we entered the last quarter of 2023, before you is tax news about the third quarter of the year. As in the previous editions, the news covers a variety of topics depending on the jurisdiction you are interested in.

A common theme this time round is the adoption by many Asian countries of the OECD's Pillar 2 measures (a global minimum effective corporate tax rate of 15% for large MNCs) and announcements of the introduction of a Qualifying Domestic Minimum Top Up Tax.

Furthermore, pursuant to the EU's Code of Conduct in tax matters, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia are changing their domestic taxation rules applicable to gains derived from the sale of offshore assets (in the case of Malaysia: the sale of shares) with effect from 1 January 2024. This will force international groups to reconsider the tax efficiency of their existing holding structures. Some may want to increase the economic substance of the holding company, others may want to move their holding activities to a different location.

Learn more in this edition.

View the Interactive Document

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.