The Hong Kong government has introduced a dedicated profits tax concession regime for eligible Family-owned Investment Holding Vehicles (FIHVs) that are managed by an eligible Single-Family Offices (SFOs) in Hong Kong.

Intended to promote the Hong Kong family office, the Inland Revenue (Amendment) (Tax concessions for family-owned investment holding vehicles) Bill was approved by the Legislative Council on 10 May and was gazetted and came into force on 19 May. It will have retrospective effect from 1 April 2022.

The Ordinance amends the Inland Revenue Ordinance (Cap. 112) (IRO) to provide a 0% concessionary profits tax rate for FIHVs that are managed by eligible SFOs in Hong Kong. This includes profits earned incidental to the qualifying transactions, subject to a 5% threshold.

The tax concession will also be extended to eligible Family-owned Special Purpose Entities (FSPEs) that are owned by an FIHV in proportion to its beneficial interest in the FSPE.

Only the assessable profits of FIHVs and FSPEs arising from qualifying transactions and incidental transactions are eligible for a 0% concessionary profits tax rate, which applies in respect of a year of assessment commencing on or after 1 April 2022.

Qualifying conditions

A qualifying FIHV must satisfy the following conditions: