It's not just the accountants who will be supposedly replaced by Robots in 2030. Influencers from across major platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are now under threat from both AI and man's best friend.

Brands across the world are beginning to explore working with virtual influencers at the expense of their human counterparts. Virtual influencers are computer generated "people" who have realistic characteristics, features and personalities.

Behind each of these influencers is a team of creators that determine the way they look, dress and act. Lil Miquela, a half Brazilian, half Spanish influencer, has a following of over 3.5 million people on her TikTok account where she shares updates regarding her latest fashion looks and music releases. She has collaborated with Samsung, Calvin Klein and was listed as one of the most influential people on the internet.

Virtual influencers offer brands more control over their collaborations and greater brand security. They are less likely to stumble out of a nightclub under the influence of questionable substances or air their dirty political laundry in public. The likes of Renault, Dior, Coach and Balenciaga are in agreement and have begun to explore this new medium of connecting with their audiences.

Lower down the food chain, the vulnerable human influencer, is also under attack from man's best friend. Pet influencers are also making waves on major platforms. "Dog's don't divide opinions or cause controversies" according to Loni Edwards, CEO and founder of The Dog Academy, a platform that represents 150 animal influencers including Dunkin Ducks (2.1m followers on Tik Tok) and Toby Toad (193k followers on Instagram). These furry (or slimy in the case of Toby) friends are cute and create an emotional attachment. Better still for brands, they also create greater engagement. Kim Kardashian's Instagram offers an engagement rate of 1.68% in comparison to Wolfdog Loki who has an engagement rate of 2.51%.

Perhaps a career in accounting isn't so bad?

