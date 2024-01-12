Here we present a concise summary of significant cases and developments in company litigation in Hong Kong in 2023. Highlights include: Subject company's participation in unfair prejudice proceedings: The Court once again confirmed its "distaste" for a subject company seeking to enter the arena in unfair prejudice proceedings between shareholders. New Practice Direction 3.4: The Court set out various standard case management directions for the conduct of unfair prejudice and just and equitable winding-up proceedings, reflecting its active case management role in such proceedings. Rule against reflective loss: The Court of Appeal explained the rule against reflective loss and considered a recent UK Supreme Court decision. Principles of unfair prejudice petitions: The Companies Court stressed the need to properly consider whether the circumstances show any equitable constraint on the exercise of strict legal rights and ordered a non-shareholder to buy out the petitioners' shares. Valuation in unfair prejudice petitions: The Companies Court clarified its approach to valuing shares in unfair prejudice petitions, specifically addressing deduction of notional expenses in the valuation of shares of property-holding companies. Implication of exclusive jurisdiction clause in insolvency: It is now clear that where there is an exclusive jurisdiction clause, the Court will generally hold the parties to their bargain and stay or dismiss the winding-up petition. But it's not as clear whether the same approach applies to arbitration agreements.

Downloads – Download Document

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.