The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) announced the addition of a new Chapter 18C "Specialist Technology Companies" to the Main Board Listing Rules with a view to elevating Hong Kong's position as the listing venue of choice for innovative and progressive companies. The new Rules, together with the related Guidance Letter, will come into effect on 31 March 2023.

HKEX published in October last year a consultation paper on the proposed listing regime for Specialist Technology Companies, which we discussed in an earlier Update. HKEX, after considering market feedback (90 written responses), decided to implement the proposal with modifications. We set out in this Legal Update the major requirements under the new Chapter 18C.

Specialist Technology Companies - Definition

A list of acceptable sectors of a Specialist Technology Industry is set out in the new Guidance Letter, which include: