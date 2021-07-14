Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) earlier announced its decision to deploy "FINI" (Fast Interface for New Issuance) as the mandatory platform for settlement of all Hong Kong's future initial public offerings (IPOs). FINI is due to roll-out in the fourth quarter of 2022. Instead of compressing the existing "T+5" settlement cycle to "T+1", as originally proposed, HKEX is now proceeding with FINI development adopting a "T+2" IPO settlement cycle (the same as for the secondary market).

HKEX, on 6 July 2021, published its Conclusions to the November 2020 FINI Concept Paper. We have discussed the Concept Paper proposals in our earlier Legal Update and will highlight here the major changes in the finalised FINI model.

T+2 instead of T+1

Despite the size and maturity of Hong Kong's primary market, the usual time gap between an offering being priced and new shares commencing trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange currently takes around five business days - hence the label "T+5" (where "T" denotes the IPO pricing day).

This compares unfavourably with New York and London where trading can take place on the "T+1" day.

A "T+1" settlement cycle was initially proposed in the HKEX Concept Paper - but market feedback preferred a "T+2" timetable. HKEX has now decided that FINI will initially adopt a "T+2" cycle as standard for all future IPOs, envisaging the market will eventually move to "T+1" settlement.

Below is an illustrative timetable for a typical Hong Kong IPO upon deployment of FINI: