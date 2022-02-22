The Hong Kong Government has imposed a number of restrictions and measures to combat the current COVID-19 situation, which most notably now include the requirement for a "Vaccine Pass" to enter certain premises.

In this Legal Update, we summarise the latest obligations and requirements under the vaccine pass arrangement (based on what we know so far) and other key COVID-related restrictions.

What is the vaccine pass arrangement?



Under the vaccine pass arrangement from 24 February 2022, generally all visitors (except for exempted group, see 2 below) entering a "Specified Premise" from the dates below will be required to be vaccinated as follows:



Phase Relevant Date Age Group Minimum COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements 1 From 24 February 2022 to 29 April 2022 18 or above 1 dose 12-17 1 dose 2 From 30 April 2022 to 29 June 2022 18 or above 2 doses 12-17 1 dose 3 From 30 June 2022 18 or above 3 doses (or 2 doses for those who have had their second dose within the last 9 months) 12-17 2 doses (or 1 dose for those who have had their first dose within the last 6 months)

The Secretary for Food and Health will issue vaccine pass direction from time to time, including information on "Specified Premises". Starting from 24 February 2022, the list of "Specified Premises" includes catering business premises and the 23 scheduled premises in Schedule 2 of Cap 599F.

Specified Premises Application of the Vaccine Pass Catering business premises, amusement game centres, bathhouses, fitness centres, places of amusement, places of public entertainment, party rooms, beauty parlours and massage establishments, clubs or nightclubs, karaoke establishments, mahjong-tin kau premises, club houses, sports premises, swimming pools, cruise ships, event premises, religious premises, barber shops or hair salons, shopping malls, department stores, supermarkets, markets. All visitors including employees (except for exempted group) Hotels or guesthouses All employees and customers entering other Specified Premises (e.g., restaurants, bars or pubs) housed by the relevant hotel or guesthouse, except for exempted group.

Visitors entering "Specified Premises" are required to carry an electronic version or a paper copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record or specified medical exemption certificate, and present it as required by law enforcement officers during spot checks or other enforcement actions.

There are two forms of checking, passive and active:

Application Checking Requirement Passive checking shopping malls

department stores

supermarkets

markets Active production of vaccination record or medical exemption certificate to the person-in-charge of the premises is not required Active checking All Specified Premises except: shopping malls

department stores

supermarkets

markets

hotels

guesthouses Active production of the following is required: vaccination record or medical exemption certificate; and

relevant QR code (i.e., the QR code saved in "LeaveHomeSafe", "iAM Smart" or "eHealth" app or paper vaccination record) If there is no QR code on the vaccination record or the exemption certificate, complete a specified form with their name, contact details, date and time of visit, to be kept by the person-in-charge of the premises for 31 days.

The vaccine pass requirements are also applicable at schools, universities, government and public sector offices, indoor venues managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, public hospitals, residential care homes for the elderly, residential care homes for persons with disabilities through administrative instructions. However, the vaccine pass requirements for the applicable categories of persons may differ in these premises. For example, the vaccine pass is not applicable to patients seeking consultation at public hospitals.

Are there any exemptions to the vaccine pass arrangement?

Yes. The vaccine pass arrangement does not apply to the following persons:-

individuals under the age of 12;

individuals unsuitable for vaccination due to health reasons, holding a specified medical exemption certificate (see link for the sample medical exemption certificate);

for the sample medical exemption certificate); individuals who enter the Specified Premises only for the purpose of ordering takeaway of food or drink or taking away such food or drink, delivering or picking up an article from the premises, or performing necessary repairs on the premises;

individuals who enter or pass through the Specified Premises solely for receiving vaccination, medical treatment or undergoing a specified test in a place other than the Specified Premises; or

individuals who enter or pass through the Specified Premises only for receiving essential government services (including any government service that enables compliance with any legal requirement) provided on the Specified Premises, or any premises in the same building as the Specified Premises;

individuals who enter or pass through Specified Premises only for appearing as a party, or a representative of a party, to any proceedings in any court, statutory tribunal or statutory board held on the Specified Premises, or any premises in the same building as the Specified Premises;

if it is reasonably necessary for a person to enter the Specified Premises to avoid physical harm to themselves or anyone else inside the premises; or

individuals required by a public officer (who is performing a function of the officer) to enter the Specified Premises;

individuals with lawful authority or reasonable excuse to enter or remain on the Specified Premises.

(See Section 5(2) of the Prevention and Control of Disease (Vaccine Pass) Regulation (Cap 599L))



What are the consequences for breaching vaccine pass requirements?

Breach of vaccine pass requirements is an offence.

Any individual who enters or remains on any Specified Premises (without having been vaccinated in the specified manner for the purposes of the relevant vaccine pass direction) may be liable on conviction for a maximum fine of HK$10,000 (see section 5(4) of Cap 599L).

A penalty notice may be given to a person who violates the vaccine pass requirements. If they comply with the penalty notice by paying a fixed penalty (currently HK$5,000) within 21 days after the date on which the penalty notice is given, then they will not be prosecuted or convicted for the offence (see Schedule of Cap 599L).

What are the other COVID-related restrictions and offences?

Social distancing rules applying during the period from 10 to 23 February 2022 (which may be extended) (Specified Period) and the consequences of breach are set out below:

See below for Government press release and our related Legal Updates:

