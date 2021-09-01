ARTICLE

With over half of Hong Kong's population having received a first vaccine dose, employers may be keen to monitor which of their employees have been vaccinated. In this short video, Kathryn Weaver of Ius Laboris Hong Kong firm Lewis Silkin discusses the data privacy law issues under the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance that employers in Hong Kong need to be mindful of when collecting data.

