It's been almost a year since the world's largest property developer made global headlines on its default which triggered a number of other major developers to follow in its path.

Foreign investors continue to wait and see whether there is hope for some kind of resolution or solution. However, patience is wearing thin as the Company continues to hold out on providing any details on how they are going to deal with its predicament.

Information may hold the key to the solution. Advisors need information to analyse. Stakeholders need information to assess. Whether it's good or bad, nobody can make a decision or move forward without being provided with information.

It is unclear at this stage what and when information will be forthcoming. At the very least, if a proposal is being put forward, it would include information supporting the benefit of accepting the deal. However, if information is lacking, more time will be spent explaining the deficiencies and thereby causing further distrust and delay.

There could be a number of reasons for the delay of information. However, transparency and engagement are both equally important in order for parties to resolve their issues. Time is ticking but there doesn't appear to be a hard deadline for the Company to deliver something to its stakeholders in particular those positioned offshore. It feels that if nothing is coming, foreign creditors may need take a more aggressive stance such as enforcement so to at least enable a reaction and possibly yield some information from the Company.