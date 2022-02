ARTICLE

What Are The Updates On Real Estate Acquisitions And Leases In The UAE? Hassan Elhais The years 2019 – 2020 saw the real estate market being impacted across the world due to the negative impact of Covid-19.

Abolishment Of ‘Real Estate Developers & Contractors' KPMG Cyprus The Tax Department has released on 12 October 2021 the Interpretative Circular 53 relating to the above subject.

Stamp Duty And LTT In Jersey Mourant Stamp duty is payable by the buyer of a freehold property. Land Transaction Tax is a tax equivalent to stamp duty which is payable on purchases of residential share transfer property.

What Happens If A Party Opts Not To Participate In Arbitration Proceedings? Fenwick Elliott LLP In principle, when the parties agree to arbitrate, they shall be bound by that agreement. It should therefore follow that when a party initiates arbitration proceedings, the other party - the respondent – will avail itself of the opportunity to present its case and participate in the proceedings.

Good News For "Subdivided Units" (劏房)? New Regulations On Subdivided Units In Hong Kong Came Into Effect On 22 January 2022 Mayer Brown Part IVA of the Landlord and Tenant (Consolidation) Ordinance (Cap. 7) came into effect on 22 January 2022, imposing regulations on tenancy of a subdivided unit which is commonly known as "劏房" in Chinese.