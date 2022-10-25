ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Currently, sensitive personal information includes usual residential addresses and/or full identification numbers of directors, company secretaries and other individuals including liquidators and provisional liquidators of Hong Kong companies (collectively Protected Information) are available for public inspection.

With effect from 24 October 2022 (Phase 2), the Protected Information will be replaced with the following for public inspection:

correspondence addresses – deemed as the company's registered office or principal place of business until otherwise address is filed; and

– deemed as the company's registered office or principal place of business until otherwise address is filed; and partial identification numbers – only the first half of the sequence would be made available for public inspection.

Only "specified persons", including but not limited to a solicitor or foreign lawyer, or a financial institution or designated non-financial businesses and professions, could apply to the to Hong Kong Companies Registry (CR) for access to Protected Information.

Ogier's Corporate Administration team in Hong Kong is here to help. We are able to advise Hong Kong companies on the necessary formalities in compliance with this new regime, and to support your operation in Hong Kong.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.