In the 2021 Q2 edition, we look at:

Data Privacy – China

Hidden or in Plain View?: China Issues Draft Specification on De-Identification of Personal Information

China's Social Credit System – How Do You Rate?

Full Steam Ahead: Second Draft of China's Personal Information Protection Law and New Data Security Law

Data Privacy – Hong Kong

Dealing with Doxxing: Proposed Amendments to the Hong Kong Privacy Law

Open the Floodgates: First Award of Compensation for Injury to Feelings under Hong Kong Privacy Law

Data Privacy – Singapore

Singapore Releases Updated Guides on Managing Data Breaches and Active Enforcement

Arbitration – China

New Intellectual Property Arbitration Centre in Shenzhen – An Initiative to Boost Intellectual Property Protection in the Greater Bay Area

Arbitration (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 – Full Implementation of the Supplemental Arrangement Concerning Mutual Enforcement of Arbitral Awards between Mainland China and Hong Kong

Intellectual Property – China

China - A New 'Special Action Plan' to Crack Down on Bad Faith Trade Mark Registrations

