The Chinese and Hong Kong IP offices (CNIPA and HKIPD) have announced a pilot project for prioritised examination of mainland Chinese invention patent applications filed by Hong Kong SAR applicants. The pilot project started on 1 January 2023 and will apply to invention patent applications in the substantive examination stage and which belong in the classifications listed in the technical fields specified in the "Administrative Measures for Priority Examination of Patents" (Decree No. 76 of the State Intellectual Property Office) - these generally relate to identified strategic emerging industries.

Permanent residents of Hong Kong SAR, companies established in accordance with the Companies Ordinance of Hong Kong SAR, and other legal entities or organizations in Hong Kong SAR filing as applicants or co-applicants are eligible. This should also be of interest to foreign applicants with Hong Kong SAR entities seeking patent protection in mainland China to support their commercial interests in mainland China and the Greater China region.

