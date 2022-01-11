(Updated On 6 January 2022)

Social distancing rules have been tightened from 7 to 20 January 2022. For catering businesses (excluding bars and pubs which will be closed), with the abolition of Mode A, there will now be only three modes of operation in which they can operate dine-in services, all of which require the customers (except for certain exempted individuals) to use the LeaveHomeSafe (LHS) mobile application before entering the premises. Further, dining in will be prohibited from 6:00 p.m. to 4:59 a.m. of the next day (except for premises listed here). The modes of operation are set out below.

Catering Businesses

(excluding bars and pubs) Mode B Mode C Mode D Dine-in Service Hours 5:00 a.m. – 5:59 p.m.

Every day 5:00 a.m. – 5:59 p.m.

Every day 5:00 a.m. – 5:59 a.m.

Every day Maximum Capacity

(% of normal seating capacity at any one time) 50% 75% 100% Maximum no. of People per Table 2 4 6 Use of "LeaveHomeSafe App" (LHS App) LHS App required* LHS App required* LHS App required* Vaccination Staff Not required

- But need COVID-19 test** every 7 days unless received 2 doses of vaccine plus 14 days*** Required***

- Need at least the 1st dose

Required***

- Need 2 doses plus wait 14 days after 2nd dose Exemptions N.A. Submit a declaration form and a medical certificate

+

Undergo COVID-19 test** every 7 days Submit a declaration form and a medical certificate

+

Undergo COVID-19 test** every 7 days Customers Not required Not required At least two-thirds of the persons at the same table (non-banquet), or at the same banquet have to have received the first dose.**** Maximum no. per Banquet 20 20 240

* People aged under 15 or below accompanied by an adult who has used the LHS App can be exempted. The following people may provide information on the visit using the specified form or a form containing the same contents instead of using the LHS App: (a) other people aged 15 or below and those aged 65 or above; (b) persons with disabilities; and (c) other persons recognised by the Government or organisation(s) authorised by the Government for this purpose.

** Only polymerase chain reaction-based nucleic acid test using combined nasal and throat swabs are accepted. Records of every SMS notification of test result should be kept for 31 days. However, a person medically certified to be unfit for nasal and throat swab tests may be tested by deep throat saliva samples instead.

*** All staff members involved in the operation of the business on the premise must comply with the testing or vaccination requirement. This refers to everyone performing their duties on the catering premise, including staff working in the back office located on the catering premise.

**** Business operators must download a mobile app on the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to inspect customers' vaccination records. Details as to the installation of the app can be found here: https://www.fehd.gov.hk/english/events/covid19/vaccination_record_app.html

Each catering business must only operate in one of the modes of operation. Businesses choosing Mode C or D can further delineate part of the premise into "Designated Zone B" and/or "Designated Zone C".

In order to satisfy any vaccination requirement here, a person having been vaccinated outside Hong Kong is required to (i) make a declaration to the premises operator using the specified form; or (ii) make a declaration to the Government on the non-local COVID-19 vaccination record here and produce the QR code of the vaccination record to the premises operator. Details of the latter declaration method are available here.

More details of the Government's vaccine bubble can be found here: https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202201/05/P2022010500859.htm

