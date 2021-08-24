ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged, and physical gatherings are being minimized. However, business have to keep going – documents have to get executed and meetings have to be held. Working from home has become a common arrangement. The article summarizes what you need to know in order to keep the business running amid COVID-19 given the new norms of adopting virtual execution of documents, conducting virtual meetings and allowing employees to work from home.

Click here to continue reading . . .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.