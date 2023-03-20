ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has reprimanded and fined City International Futures (Hong Kong) Limited (CIFHKL), now known as VERCAP Financial Services Limited, HK$100,000 for failing to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regulations and the Code of Conduct for Persons Licensed by or Registered with the SFC. Please see the SFC's statement here.

The SFC concluded that CIFHKL had failed to conduct due diligence on the customer supplied systems used by its clients for electronic trading, which resulted in CIFHKL being unable to properly assess or manage the associated money laundering and terrorist financing risks and had exposed itself to the risks of improper conduct such as unlicensed activities and unauthorised access to client accounts. CIFHKL had also failed to conduct proper enquiries on the source of unusual client deposits and establish an effective ongoing monitoring system to detect and assess suspicious trading patterns in client accounts.

In comparison with the HK$4.8 million fine against another futures firm last month for similar breaches (see our Alert), the fine in this case is relatively small. The SFC noted that CIFHKL's failures were serious as they could undermine public confidence in, and damage the integrity of, the market. However, the SFC took into account CIFHKL's financial position, the termination of its business (since March 2021) and CIFHKL's request for the SFC to revoke its licence in imposing a lower fine. This case serves as a reminder that the SFC will continue to focus on AML non-compliance, no matter the size or complexity of the breach, and that financial institutions should be mindful of the significant reputational risk associated with AML related compliance failures.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.