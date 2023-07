ARTICLE

Law Booth: Episode 13 – A Greener Horizon – The Impact Of Carbon Mitigation On The Shipping Sector (Podcast) Fenech & Fenech Advocates In the thirteenth episode of Law Booth, Dr. Peter Grima and Dr. Matthew Cassar from Fenech & Fenech Advocates' Ship Finance and Ship Registration Departments, delve into the crucial...

Extension Of Applicability Of The Motor Vehicle Block Exemption ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme On 17 April 2023, the Commission extended the applicability of Regulation (EU) 461/2010 on the application of Article 101(3) TFEU to categories of vertical agreements...

Malta Shipping Directorate Updates List On Authorised Classification Societies CSB Group At the time and throughout its registration in Malta, a merchant vessel must be classed by an authorised Classification Society. An authorised Classification Society is an organisation...

International Civil Aviation Dispute Settlement STA Law Firm According to Grotius, "Every nation is free to travel to every other nation and to trade with it". Nevertheless, the advent of aeronautics

Why Consider Registering A Vessel Under The Malta Flag? Dixcart Group Limited Malta has now been established as a reputable maritime jurisdiction for many years. A number of factors have contributed to making Malta a leading maritime hub: a strategic location in the centre...