Winston & Strawn Hong Kong Partner Simon Luk's fourth edition of Cross-Border Mergers and Acquisitions was published by LexisNexis.

In recent years, the world has witnessed a series of impressive, disruptive, and explosive developments in the cross-border eco-political, technological, commercial, and regulatory landscapes, which heavily impact how international businesses strategically formulate and execute their growth strategies. As global economies continue to integrate, progressively driven by the influence of China's growing economy, it is time to re-examine the legal and commercial factors affecting global investments and cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

This book provides a comprehensive overview and practical guidance for business executives and legal practitioners in global business projects, with a review of legal developments in Hong Kong and Mainland China as well as the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Belgium, and the restrictions and regulations on foreign investments in those countries. The book also provides the latest model documents, practical examples, and explanatory notes which aim to exemplify the steps, procedures, documentation, and issues involved in cross-border M&A transactions.

