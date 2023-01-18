Mayer Brown and Women in Law Hong Kong (WILHK) have joined forces to conduct the first of its kind research survey — Everyday Behaviour Project — that aims to uncover the range of behaviours that women in the Hong Kong legal sector have to deal with every day, including gender biases and micro-aggressions: the everyday, subtle, often unintentional comments and interactions that may in aggregate contribute to gender inequality. Accenture Greater China supported this initiative by advising on the data collection, the analytics and deriving key takeaways from the insights generated.

The report lists out the key findings of our survey conducted in 2022 which drew responses from more than 360 women and men who are currently working or have worked in the Hong Kong legal sector.

To request a copy of the report, please sign up here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.