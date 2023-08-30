ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In its Statement of Disciplinary Action dated 24 August 2023, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) imposed a "Prejudice to Investors' Interests" Statement (PII Statement) against six directors of a delisted company (Company) - two of whom are independent non-executive directors (INEDs) - in addition to a public censure against them.

The PII Statement, which is a severe reputational sanction, is a statement that, in the opinion of HKEX, the retention of office by the named directors is or would have been prejudicial to the interests of investors.

In this case, listing of the Company' shares was cancelled in November 2022, following a prolonged suspension of trading since June 2020. Breaches of Listing Rules were first uncovered when the Company's auditors resigned, disclosing details of certain material audit issues. Upon further investigations, the HKEX found that:

Unapproved loans and advances amounting to nearly RMB 150 million were provided for the personal benefit of the chairman of the board (Chairman) against the Company's commercial interest.

Information about the audit issues was withheld until the auditors resigned; and when the auditors raised their concerns with the Company, none of the directors took active steps either to make enquiries with the Company's management about the nature of the advances, or to procure the Company's compliance with the Listing Rules.

In considering an investment agreement entered into by the Chairman to subscribe US$30 million worth of shares of an IPO listing applicant, none of the directors enquired about the Chairman's failure to comply with the Company's internal policy to seek prior board approval and to provide immediate disclosure of the subscription (which constituted a major transaction). The disclosure was given almost three weeks later.

No timely disclosure was made when 14 different winding-up petitions were served on the Company's group between April 2019 and July 2020 – one of which was announced almost a year later.

In criticising the two INEDs sanctioned with the PII Statement, the HKEX said both seriously disregarded their obligations as directors under the Listing Rules – as no steps were taken after becoming aware of the Company's repeated delay in announcing the winding-up petitions, nor enquiries made in respect of the disclosure of receivables due from a director (the Chairman) in the Company's annual reports. Their failure to procure the Company's disclosure of the audit issues was just egregious.

Takeaway

Independent non-executive directors, although not involved in the day-to-day operation and management of the company, have a key role to play in Listing Rules' compliance and corporate governance. Serious failures to discharge their duties may lead to imposition of severe reputational sanctions on them.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.